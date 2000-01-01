Company Profile

GeoJunxion NV manufactures and supplies digital maps that are used for location-based services for mobile phones, the internet, and desktop applications. The company's digital maps are used in smartphones, car-navigation, internet-based mapping, fleet management and other applications. It also focuses on providing location-based services, location-based marketing, internet and wireless, logistics and fleet management, and geo-informatics services. The company earns maximum revenue by granting licenses to use the geographic data drawn from the database. Geographically the company earns revenue from the Europe and North America regions, of which the majority of the revenue is derived from Europe.