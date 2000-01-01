Geomega Resources Inc (TSX:GMA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GMA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GMA

  • Market CapCAD15.490m
  • SymbolTSX:GMA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA37252J1057

Company Profile

Geomega Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. It holds an interest in Montviel property and Anik property and focuses on the discovery and development of deposits of metals in Quebec.

Latest GMA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .