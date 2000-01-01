Geomega Resources Inc (TSX:GMA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GMA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GMA
- Market CapCAD15.490m
- SymbolTSX:GMA
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA37252J1057
Company Profile
Geomega Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. It holds an interest in Montviel property and Anik property and focuses on the discovery and development of deposits of metals in Quebec.