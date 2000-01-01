Company Profile

Geopacific Resources Ltd is an Australia based company engaged in the mineral development and exploration focused on gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Cambodia. The company's projects are Woodlark Gold Project, Kou Sa Copper/Gold Project, and Fijian Gold Project.