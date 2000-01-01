Company Profile

George Weston is a holding company that operates through three subsidiaries encompassing retail, real estate, and consumer goods. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 52% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 63%. The third is Weston Foods, a North American bakery, which the firm wholly owns. While all three are separate entities, they operate under a contractual, as well as tacit, framework of strategic business partnerships. This is exemplified by Loblaw being Choice’s largest tenant. Consolidated sales come almost entirely from Canada, with Weston Foods being the only operator that generates revenue (more than 50% of its mix) from the U.S.George Weston Limited is in food and drug retail business through its control of Loblaw Companies Ltd which provides with pharmacy, health, apparel, general merchandise, banking, credit card services; and Weston Foods offering fresh and frozen products.