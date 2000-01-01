Company Profile

George Weston, founded in 1882, owns roughly 52% of Loblaw, which is one of Canada's largest food retailers and accounts for about 93% of George Weston's consolidated sales. The company's Weston Foods segment (4% of sales) manufactures and distributes fresh baked goods in Canada and sells frozen baked goods and biscuits in Canada and the United States. The remaining 3% of sales comes from the company's Choice Properties business, which owns and operates retail real estate.George Weston Limited is in food and drug retail business through its control of Loblaw Companies Ltd which provides with pharmacy, health, apparel, general merchandise, banking, credit card services; and Weston Foods offering fresh and frozen products.