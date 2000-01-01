Georgia Healthcare Group (LSE:GHG)

UK company
Market Info - GHG

Company Info - GHG

  • Market Cap£211.950m
  • SymbolLSE:GHG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorPharmaceutical Retailers
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYSS4K11

Company Profile

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC is a healthcare services provider in the privately-owned, Georgian healthcare services market. It offers inpatient and outpatient services through its vertically integrated hospitals and ambulatory clinics.

