Georox Resources Inc (TSX:GXR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GXR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GXR
- Market CapCAD2.540m
- SymbolTSX:GXR
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Integrated
- Currency
- ISINCA3736272079
Company Profile
Georox Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its projects include Red Earth, GP Channel Project, Sparky Non Channel Project, and Swan Hills and Virginia Hills.