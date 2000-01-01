Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:GEOS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GEOS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GEOS
- Market Cap$227.770m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GEOS
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINUS37364X1090
Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corp is engaged in designing and manufacturing of instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquiring seismic data to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs.