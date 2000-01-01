Geotech Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1707)

APAC company
Market Info - 1707

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1707

  • Market CapHKD579.600m
  • SymbolSEHK:1707
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3835R1083

Company Profile

Geotech Holdings Ltd is involved in civil engineering industry in Hong Kong. The company principally undertakes slope works as main contractor and also undertakes ground investigation field works as subcontractor.

