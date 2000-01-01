Company Profile

Geovax Labs Inc is US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) vector vaccine platform. The development programs of the company focused on preventive vaccines against Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers. The product pipeline includes HIV-Clade B Preventive Vaccine, HIV-Clade B Immunotherapy, Hemorrhagic Fever Vaccines, Zika Vaccine, Malaria vaccine, and Cancer Immunotherapy.Geovax Labs Inc is engaged in developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) vector vaccine platform.