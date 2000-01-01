Company Profile

Geratherm Medical AG is a Germany-based medical technology company. The firm operates through four segments: Healthcare Diagnostic, Medical Warming Systems, Cardio/Stroke and Respiratory. Healthcare Diagnostic segment which generates majority revenue provides analog and digital products for measuring body temperature, blood pressure monitors and other products for measuring temperature, as well as related accessories. Medical Warming Systems offers solutions for temperature management at all stages in the pre-clinical and clinical care of the patients, such as rescue situations and operations. Cardio/Stroke segment comprises products for preventing strokes. The Respiratory segment focuses on the development and production of products for pulmonary functional diagnostics.Geratherm Medical AG is a medical technology company. It provides healthcare diagnostic products to measure vital signs, medical warming systems for measurement & maintenance of body temperature and cardio for screening and respiratory.