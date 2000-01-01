Company Profile

Gerdau SA produces steel and steel products. The company operates in civil construction, agriculture, automotive, iron ore, exports, research and development, and home steel products sectors. It offers products such as nails, rebar, columns, billets, slabs, tribar tutor, mechanical construction bars, reinforced steel locks. The company's geographical segment includes Brazil Operations; North America Operations; South America Operations as well as Special Steel Operations. It derives a majority of revenue from the Brazil Operations segment.Gerdau SA is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products. The company's mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, the United States, India, Mexico, Peru, among others.