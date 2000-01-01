Geron Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GERN)
- Market Cap$611.630m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GERN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS3741631036
Geron Corp is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development of cancer treatments. The company's leading drug in development, Imelstat, is being tested for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, which are disorders of the blood, and myelofibrosis, which is a rare blood cancer affecting bone marrow. The company earns revenue through collaboration agreements, milestones, royalties, and licensing arrangements. Geron possesses the global rights to this drug.Geron Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat.