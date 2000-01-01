Geron Corp (NASDAQ:GERN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GERN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GERN
- Market Cap$214.370m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GERN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS3741631036
Company Profile
Geron Corp is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. Its focus is the development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. Imelstat is expected to directly obstruct malignant-cell proliferation. The company has an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for oncology and other human therapeutic uses.Geron Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat.