Geron Corp is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. Its focus is the development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. Imelstat is expected to directly obstruct malignant-cell proliferation. The company has an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for oncology and other human therapeutic uses.