Geron Corp (NASDAQ:GERN)

North American company
Market Info - GERN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GERN

  • Market Cap$214.370m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GERN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3741631036

Company Profile

Geron Corp is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. Its focus is the development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. Imelstat is expected to directly obstruct malignant-cell proliferation. The company has an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for oncology and other human therapeutic uses.Geron Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat.

