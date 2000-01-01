Gerresheimer AG (XETRA:GXI)

Market Info - GXI

Company Info - GXI

  • Market Cap€2.130bn
  • SymbolXETRA:GXI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0LD6E6

Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures specialty glass and plastic products for the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries. Its products extend from pharmaceutical vials to complex drug delivery systems such as syringe systems, insulin pens and inhalers.

