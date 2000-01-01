Gesco AG (XETRA:GSC1)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - GSC1

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GSC1

  • Market Cap€199.230m
  • SymbolXETRA:GSC1
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A1K0201

Company Profile

Gesco AG is an investment holding company which acquires industrial small and medium-sized enterprises. Its segments are Production Process Technology, Resource Technology, Healthcare and Infrastructure Technology and Mobility Technology.

