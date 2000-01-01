GET Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8100)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD177.780m
  • SymbolSEHK:8100
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG3867N1406

Company Profile

GET Holdings Ltd is an investment company, which engages in providing computer system solutions, integration, and networking services. Firm’s majority revenue comes from Hong Kong.

