Get Nice Financial Group Ltd (SEHK:1469)

APAC company
Market Info - 1469

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1469

  • Market CapHKD1.975bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1469
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG386201035

Company Profile

Get Nice Financial Group Ltd is engaged in the provision of financial services, including securities dealing and broking, futures and options broking, underwriting and placements, securities margin financing and corporate finance services.

