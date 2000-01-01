Company Profile

GETECH Group PLC is the UK-based geosciences service provider company. It is primarily engaged in the provision of geological services, reports and data to the petroleum and mining industries to assist in their exploration activities. The company organizes its operations into two main segments: Products and Services. It derives most of its revenue from the Product segment. The company has operations in North America, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, Australasia, Africa, and South and Central America.