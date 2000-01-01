Company Profile

Getinge AB is a Sweden-based manufacturer of a wide range of hospital products for use in acute care, surgical, and post-acute settings. The company has recently undergone a corporate reorganization and now reports in three segments: acute care therapies (more than 50% of revenue), surgical workflows, and life sciences Getinge derives revenue from a broad geographic footprint, with the Americas region accounting for 40% of sales, Asia-Pacific driving 21%, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa combining for the remaining 39%.Getinge AB is a medical technology company engaged in providing products and services for surgery, intensive care, infection control, care ergonomics and wound care. Its business areas include Medical Systems, Infection Control and Extended Care.