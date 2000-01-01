Company Profile

GetSwift Technologies Ltd, formerly GetSwift Ltd is engaged in using its Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, also provides an easy and affordable way for businesses to optimise dispatch, routing, visibility and tracking of their deliveries to end customers.