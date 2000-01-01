Company Profile

Getty Copper Inc is a Canada-based exploration stage company involved in industrial metals and minerals business sector. The company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and mine development in the Highland Valley area of British Columbia. The company's properties include the Getty mineral claims which are contiguous and are located within the Kamloops Mining District of Highland Valley, British Columbia. The property includes the Getty North and South deposits, as well as, the Getty West, Glossie and North Valley mineral zones.