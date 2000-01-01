Company Profile

Gevelot is a part of the auto parts industry. It is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing of extruded and machined steel parts for the automotive industry. Its activities include the production of the first prototypes of a gearbox shaft, the development of parts for engine equipment and the development of several steering column parts. Most of its revenue is generated from the Extrusion segment. It also operates through the Pumps segment, which deals with the manufacture of various kinds of pump systems.