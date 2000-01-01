GF Securities Co Ltd Shs -H- Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:1776)
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1776
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINCNE100001TQ9
Company Profile
GF Securities Co Ltd is a full-service investment bank with operating branches located across China. The principal activities of the company include commodity futures brokerage, financial futures brokerage, investment consulting and asset management, trading and trading agent, project investment, investment management and financial advisory. It operates through the following segments, investment banking, wealth management, trading and institutions, and investment management. The wealth management segment generates most of the revenues through commission and fee income.GF Securities Co Ltd is a full-service investment bank operating branches across China. It operates through the following segments, investment banking, wealth management, trading and institutional client services, and investment management.