GF Securities Co Ltd (SEHK:1776)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1776

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1776

  • Market CapHKD112.629bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1776
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001TQ9

Company Profile

GF Securities Co Ltd is a full-service investment bank operating branches across China. It operates through the following segments, investment banking, wealth management, trading and institutional client services, and investment management.

Latest 1776 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .