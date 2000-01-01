GF Securities Co Ltd (SEHK:1776)
- Market CapHKD112.629bn
- SymbolSEHK:1776
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- ISINCNE100001TQ9
Company Profile
GF Securities Co Ltd is a full-service investment bank operating branches across China. It operates through the following segments, investment banking, wealth management, trading and institutional client services, and investment management.