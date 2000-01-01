GGX Gold Corp (TSX:GGX)
- Market CapCAD1.880m
- SymbolTSX:GGX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINCA36171K2011
Company Profile
GGX Gold Corp is a Canada-based company. It is involved in industrial metals and minerals business sector. Its activities consist of acquisition, exploration and, development of mineral properties. The company has one project known as Gold Drop.