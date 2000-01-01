GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GHRS
- Market Cap$940.440m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GHRS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINIE000GID8VI0
Company Profile
GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its focus is on developing novel and proprietary 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, or 5-MeO-DMT, therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression, or TRD.