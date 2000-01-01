Company Profile

GHP Specialty Care AB is a player in the healthcare sector. It is a Swedish health care provider that operates specialist clinics, primarily in the Nordic countries. GHP's clinics address various medical areas such as diabetes care, neurology, general surgery, sports medicine and arrhythmia. GHP has two segments, the Nordic Region and International. The company generates majority of its revenue from the Nordic Region. The Nordic Region business area conducts business within specialist care, such as spine surgery/spine care, orthopaedics, obesity surgery and diabetes care, gastroenterology, urology, general surgery, arrhythmia, sports medicine, plastic surgery, neurology and specialist dentistry via over 20 clinics.