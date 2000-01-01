GI Dynamics Inc DR (ASX:GID)

Market Info - GID

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GID

  • Market CapAUD32.370m
  • SymbolASX:GID
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000GID7

Company Profile

GI Dynamics Inc is a medical device company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of EndoBarrier, a medical device indicated for treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

