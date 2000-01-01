Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries has three operating segments that use steel, aluminum, and resin to manufacture building products. The residential products segment makes a wide range of products for new residential construction and home repair. It sells to retail home centers, wholesalers, and contractors. The industrial and infrastructure products segment primarily manufactures metal products that it sells directly to contractors and industrial fabricators for use in highway and bridge construction and power generation. Renewable Energy and Conservation primarily designs and provides fully engineered solar racking systems and greenhouse structures. Most of the company's manufacturing facilities and distribution centers are in North America and Europe, where Gibraltar generates most of its revenue.Gibraltar Industries Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets.