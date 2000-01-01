Gibson Energy Inc (TSE:GEI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GEI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GEI

  • Market CapCAD4.026bn
  • SymbolTSE:GEI
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Midstream
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3748252069

Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc is engaged in the movement, storage, blending, processing and marketing and distribution of crude oil, water, oilfield waste and refined products. It also provides emulsion treating, water disposal and propane distribution.

Latest GEI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .