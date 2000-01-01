Giga Metals Corp (TSX:GIGA)
Company Info - GIGA
- Market CapCAD18.460m
- SymbolTSX:GIGA
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA37518K1021
Company Profile
Giga Metals Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It is developing the Turnagain Nickel deposit, a giant nickel sulphide deposit in north central British Columbia, Canada.