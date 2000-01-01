Giga Metals Corp (TSX:GIGA)

North American company
Market Info - GIGA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GIGA

  • Market CapCAD18.460m
  • SymbolTSX:GIGA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA37518K1021

Company Profile

Giga Metals Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It is developing the Turnagain Nickel deposit, a giant nickel sulphide deposit in north central British Columbia, Canada.

