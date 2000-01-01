GigaMedia Ltd (NASDAQ:GIGM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GIGM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GIGM

  • Market Cap$27.740m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GIGM
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINSG9999014831

Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd is a publisher of online games.It has online game operations in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and a cloud computing software and services business based in Taipei.

Latest GIGM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .