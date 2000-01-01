Gigas Hosting SA (XMAD:GIGA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GIGA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GIGA

  • Market Cap€28.420m
  • SymbolXMAD:GIGA
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105093001

Company Profile

Gigas Hosting SA provides cloud computing solutions to all types of companies and also technology and support in Spanish. It also offers cloud VPS, cloud data center, and cloud server for oracle.

Latest GIGA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .