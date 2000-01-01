Gigaset AG (XETRA:GGS)
- Market Cap€36.960m
- SymbolXETRA:GGS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- ISINDE0005156004
Company Profile
Gigaset AG manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment. The operating divisions are Consumer Products, Business Customers, Home Networks and Mobile Devices. It offers cordless phones, VoIP phones, Satellite TV receivers, and routers. Its business segments include Phones; Professional; Smart home; and Smartphones. Phones segment generates most of the revenue. Its geographic segments includes Germany; European union; and Rest of world.