GigCapital Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GIG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GIG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GIG
- Market Cap$129.750m
- SymbolNYSE:GIG
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS37518N1063
Company Profile
GigCapital Inc is a blank check company. The company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.