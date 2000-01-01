GigCapital Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GIG)

North American company
Market Info - GIG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GIG

  • Market Cap$129.750m
  • SymbolNYSE:GIG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS37518N1063

Company Profile

GigCapital Inc is a blank check company. The company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Latest GIG news

