Gigcapital2 Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GIX)

North American company
Market Info - GIX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GIX

  • Market Cap$229.130m
  • SymbolNYSE:GIX
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3750361004

Company Profile

Gigcapital2 Inc is a blank check company. The firm intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications industries.

Latest GIX news

