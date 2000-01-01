Gigcapital2 Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GIX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GIX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GIX
- Market Cap$229.130m
- SymbolNYSE:GIX
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS3750361004
Company Profile
Gigcapital2 Inc is a blank check company. The firm intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications industries.