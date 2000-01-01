GigCapital3 Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:GIK)

North American company
Market Info - GIK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GIK

  • Market Cap$283.530m
  • SymbolNYSE:GIK
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorShell Companies
  • Currency
  • ISINUS37519D1072

Company Profile

GigCapital3 Inc is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Latest GIK news

