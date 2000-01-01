Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:GILT)

Market Info - GILT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GILT

  • Market Cap$396.780m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GILT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0010825102

Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd is a provider of satellite-based broadband communications. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment and provides comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio includes a cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals (VSATs), amplifiers, high-speed modems, on-the-move antennas and high-power solid-state power amplifiers (SSPAs), block up converters (BUCs) and Trancievers. The company's solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety.Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd provides broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services.

