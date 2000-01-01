Company Profile

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Brands include Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, and Gold Toe. Gildan produces most of its clothing at factories in Latin America. The Montreal-based company generates most of its sales in the U.S. and was incorporated in 1984.