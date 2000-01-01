Gima TT SpA Ordinary Shares (MTA:GIMA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GIMA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GIMA
- Market Cap€627.360m
- SymbolMTA:GIMA
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0005279143
Company Profile
Gima TT SpA is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of tobacco packaging plant and machinery. Its machinery offerings include Flex A, B, CO, ST & EF.