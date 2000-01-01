Company Profile

GIMV NV is a Belgium-based company active in investing in companies having strong growth potential, with the objective of supporting its growth into market leaders. The company invests with a focus on four platforms which are also its segments: Connected Consumer, Health and Care, Smart Industries, and Sustainable Cities. Its geographical segments include Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, France, the United States, and the Rest of Europe.