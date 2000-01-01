GIMV NV Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:GIMB)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GIMB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GIMB
- Market Cap€1.318bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:GIMB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINBE0003699130
Company Profile
GIMV NV is a Belgium-based company active in investing in companies having strong growth potential, with the objective of supporting its growth into market leaders. The company invests with a focus on four platforms which are also its segments: Connected Consumer, Health and Care, Smart Industries, and Sustainable Cities. Its geographical segments include Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, France, the United States, and the Rest of Europe.GIMV NV is a Belgium-based company which active in investing in private equity having strong growth potential, with the objective of supporting its growth into market leaders.