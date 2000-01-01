Company Profile

GIMV NV is a Belgium-based company which active in investing in private equity having strong growth potential, with the objective of supporting its growth into market leaders. The company's operating segments include Connected Consumer, Health and Care, Smart Industries, Sustainable Cities and Other. Other segments mainly include investments in third-party funds and infrastructure. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Belgium and also has a presence in Netherlands, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, USA and Rest of world.