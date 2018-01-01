Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Share Price

DNA
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc
North American company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily to program computers. The company's platform is market agnostic and enables biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals.
Symbol
NYSE:DNA
ISIN
US37611X1000
Currency
USD
