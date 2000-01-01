Company Profile

Giordano International Ltd is an apparel manufacturer and retailer with thousands of stores in the Asia-Pacific region. Giordano's has both self-operated and franchised stores. Giordano's sales are similarly dispersed through the following regions: Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The company also generates significant sales in the Middle East. The Giordano brand, encompassing Giordano Men, Giordano Women, and Giordano Junior, generates the vast majority of the company's sales, mostly through Giordano Men. Other brands include Giordano Ladies, BSX, Beau Monde, and Eula.Giordano International Ltd is engaged in the retail and distribution of men's, women's and children's fashion apparel under Giordano and Giordano Junior, Giordano Ladies, BSX brands. The company has self-operated stores as well as franchised stores.