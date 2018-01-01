Gismondi 1754 SpA Ordinary Shares (MTA:GIS) Share Price

GIS
Gismondi 1754 SpA Ordinary Shares
European company
Consumer Cyclical
Luxury Goods
Company Profile
Gismondi 1754 SpA is engaged in creation, production and marketing of jewelry. The company manufactures rings, necklaces, earrings, and pendants. Its brands are Essenza, Noi, Aura, Era, Dedalo, and Prato Fiorito.
Symbol
MTA:GIS
ISIN
IT0005391138
Currency
EUR
