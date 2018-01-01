Gismondi 1754 SpA Ordinary Shares (MTA:GIS) Share Price

Loading...

Times are shown in GMT+2, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Prev. Close / Mkt. Open - / - Volume - 52w Low / High - / - Market Cap - P/E Ratio - Div. Yield -

Company Profile Gismondi 1754 SpA is engaged in creation, production and marketing of jewelry. The company manufactures rings, necklaces, earrings, and pendants. Its brands are Essenza, Noi, Aura, Era, Dedalo, and Prato Fiorito. Symbol MTA:GIS ISIN IT0005391138 Currency EUR

Loading... Loading Comparison