Gitennes Exploration Inc (TSX:GIT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GIT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GIT
- Market CapCAD1.050m
- SymbolTSX:GIT
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA37636Q1063
Company Profile
Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company's project consists of Hixon project, Snowbird high-grade gold project, and Urumalqui silver-gold project. The company currently operates in only one operating segment, that being the mineral exploration industry.Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based exploration company. The company's project consists of Hixon project, Snowbird high-grade gold project, and Urumalqui silver-gold project.