Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company's project consists of Hixon project, Snowbird high-grade gold project, and Urumalqui silver-gold project. The company currently operates in only one operating segment, that being the mineral exploration industry.