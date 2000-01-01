Gitennes Exploration Inc (TSX:GIT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GIT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GIT

  • Market CapCAD1.050m
  • SymbolTSX:GIT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA37636Q1063

Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company's project consists of Hixon project, Snowbird high-grade gold project, and Urumalqui silver-gold project. The company currently operates in only one operating segment, that being the mineral exploration industry.Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based exploration company. The company's project consists of Hixon project, Snowbird high-grade gold project, and Urumalqui silver-gold project.

Latest GIT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .