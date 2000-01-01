Company Profile

Spun off from Roche in 2000, Givaudan is the world's leading flavours and fragrances manufacturer, with 25% global market share and a presence in more than 80 countries. It sources more than 10,000 different ingredients from 100 countries. The company serves end consumer markets with fragrances for personal-, home-, and laundry-care brands, including prestige perfumes. In flavours, customers are in beverages, savoury, snacks, sweet goods, and dairy. Givaudan has nearly 10,000 employees, and its perfumery team is the largest in the industry.Givaudan SA along with its subsidiaries develops and supplies fragrance and flavor products for food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance industries.