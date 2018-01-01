Givex Information Technology Group Ltd (TSE:GIVX) Share Price

GIVX
Givex Information Technology Group Ltd
North American company
Technology
Software - Infrastructure
Company Profile
Givex Information Technology Group Ltd is a cloud-based, omnichannel technology platform, that integrates gift and loyalty programs, point of sale systems, and flexible payment services to enterprise-level retail and hospitality merchants. Its products include Gift cards, Loyalty Programs, Mobile App, Analytics, and Ordering kiosk among others.
TSE:GIVX
CA37636Y1097
CAD
