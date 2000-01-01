Giyani Metals Corp (TSX:EMM)

North American company
Market Info - EMM

Company Info - EMM

  • Market CapCAD14.030m
  • SymbolTSX:EMM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA37637H1055

Company Profile

Giyani Metals Corp is a Canada based primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development in Sub Sahara Africa of raw material for the battery industry. Its projects includes Kgwakgwe Hill, Rock Island and Canoe Mining Ventures.

Latest EMM news

