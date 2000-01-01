Giyani Metals Corp (TSX:EMM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EMM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EMM
- Market CapCAD14.030m
- SymbolTSX:EMM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA37637H1055
Company Profile
Giyani Metals Corp is a Canada based primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development in Sub Sahara Africa of raw material for the battery industry. Its projects includes Kgwakgwe Hill, Rock Island and Canoe Mining Ventures.